TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, Erdogan tells Macron
In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria.
Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, Erdogan tells Macron
EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Turkish President Erdogan tells French counterpart. / Photo: AA
February 7, 2025

The EU's decision last month to suspend sanctions on Syria was a step in the right direction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a call, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also highlighted the importance of lifting sanctions on Damascus in the new post-Assad era and said Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, the directorate said in a statement on Friday, adding that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, Erdogan underlined that boosting dialogue between the two countries will help strengthen bilateral ties, stating that Türkiye and France have the potential for cooperation in many fields, notably in the defence industry.

Erdogan added that the current ceasefire between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel should be preserved, and work must start for a lasting solution in the region.

France seeks positive agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to promote a positive agenda in bilateral relations with Türkiye during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Elysee Palace has said.

Macron reaffirmed France’s continued support for families affected by the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

Regarding Syria, he also emphasized the importance of an inclusive transition process in Damascus that respects all segments of society, pledging Paris' continued commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The French leader underscored the need to continue the fight against terrorism.

RelatedErdogan, Steinmeier reject violations of international law in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us