TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Syria's Turkmen gather to support country's territorial integrity
"With the same spirit and belief, we continue our efforts to protect our presence in Syria, defend our people, and secure our future," says President of the Turkmen Assembly Faisal Juma.
Syria's Turkmen gather to support country's territorial integrity
Press statement was issued calling for constitutional guarantees for Turkmen's identity as well as official status for Turkmen in Syria's future. / Photo: AA
February 8, 2025

Turkmen in northern Syria have held a meeting to support the country's territorial integrity and contribute to the new government's efforts.

The meeting, held in the town of Cobanbey near the Türkiye-Syria border, was attended by Turkmen from Aleppo, Latakia, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Raqqa regions on Saturday.

Congratulating President of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed al Sharaa, President of the Turkmen Assembly Faisal Juma, said they gathered to ensure the future of the Turkmen people and find solutions to the issues facing their communities.

Emphasising that they have never abandoned their identity, causes, and values in the land where they have lived for a thousand years, Juma said: "With the same spirit and belief, we continue our efforts to protect our presence in Syria, defend our people, and secure our future."

He also congratulated all Syrians on the occasion of the Assad regime's fall and the country's recovery. Following the meeting, a press statement was issued calling for constitutional guarantees for Turkmen's identity as well as official status for Turkmen in Syria's future.

Turkish-language education

The statement emphasised the need to protect educational, cultural, and language rights, advocating for the expansion of Turkish-language education in Syria.

It also urged fair representation of Turkmens in both civil and military institutions, as well as in constitutional drafting committees.

Economic concerns were also raised, with calls to support Turkmen entrepreneurs and protect property rights. The statement called for legal action to reclaim confiscated land and property during the war and efforts to rebuild Turkmen settlements and accelerate infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the statement stressed the importance of clearing minefields and establishing safe living areas.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their struggle on all platforms to safeguard the future of the Turkmen community in Syria.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

RelatedTürkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, Erdogan tells Macron
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us