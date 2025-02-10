A campaign has been launched in Denmark to take the state of California from the US in return for President Donald Trump’s controversial bid to take Greenland.

The "Denmarkification" campaign began on Monday aims to raise $1 trillion to acquire the state.

On the campaign website, the benefits of California were listed, noting that the western American state has 300 days of sunshine a year, with important technology investments, and "avocado toast forever."

The campaign also said it would rename Disneyland "Hans Christian Andersenland" after the famed Danish fable writer.

The campaign justified itself by saying that "Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan," and "he’d be willing to part with it for the right price."

The Danes vowed to bring the "Rule of law, universal health care and fact based politics" to California.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Tensions rose after Trump refused to rule out economic or military action to secure Greenland, claiming that it was critical for "the protection of the free world."

Trump has previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."