WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Take Israelis to Alaska, Greenland': Saudi official mocks Trump Gaza plan
‘He (Trump) should relocate his beloved Israelis to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland – after annexing it,’ says Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun.
'Take Israelis to Alaska, Greenland': Saudi official mocks Trump Gaza plan
Trump has suggested relocating Palestinians from Gaza on several occasions. / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2025

A member of the Saudi Shura Council has criticised US President Donald Trump's proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting that relocating Israelis to Alaska and Greenland would be a better solution to Middle East stability.

Trump has suggested relocating Palestinians from Gaza on several occasions, claiming that he will carry out an extraordinary redevelopment plan to transform the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Following Trump's remarks, which were widely condemned by several major Arab, European, and other countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ironically suggested on Thursday that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their own homeland, dismissing any notion of Palestinian sovereignty.

“The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,” he said.

RelatedGlobal condemnation for Trump's Gaza takeover plan

'The worst is yet to come'

"If he (Trump) truly wants to be a hero of peace and achieve stability and prosperity for the Middle East, he should relocate his beloved Israelis to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland—after annexing it," Shura Council member Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun said in an article for the Saudi newspaper Okaz on Friday.

He urged Palestinians to remain united, as "the worst is yet to come."

Trump’s proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Türkiye, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

Saadoun also dismissed Netanyahu’s call for establishing a Palestinian state on Saudi territory.

“The Zionists and their allies must realise they will not succeed in dragging the Saudi leadership into media traps and false political pressures,” he said.

RelatedRubio and WH rush to manage fallout from Trump's Gaza ethnic cleansing plan

Ethnic cleansing

The Saudi official further criticised Trump’s decision-making, arguing that poor choices are made by those who "ignore accumulated knowledge and expertise" and refuse to consult specialists.

He also accused Washington of blindly adopting Israel’s methods.

"The official foreign policy of the United States will seek the illegal occupation of sovereign land and the ethnic cleansing of its population—both of which are Israel’s methods and constitute crimes against humanity.”

Riyadh on Sunday strongly condemned Netanyahu’s comments about Palestinian statehood in Saudi Arabia and emphasised the right of the Palestinian people to their land.

The Saudi Shura Council, whose members are appointed by the king, advises on policy and legislation but lacks legislative power, focusing on laws, economic plans, and social policies.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us