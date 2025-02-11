WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza, Sudan starve while USAID food worth $489M may end up in dustbins
According to USAID staff, the uncertainty has put more than $489 million of food assistance at ports, in transit, and warehouses at risk of spoilage.
Gaza, Sudan starve while USAID food worth $489M may end up in dustbins
USAID has historically provided funding to a range of non-governmental organisations to support its mission of promoting global development.  / Photo: AP
February 11, 2025

Following an executive order by US President Donald Trump aimed at the suspension of foreign aid, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said food products worth $489 million are at risk of spoiling.

“Recent widespread staffing reductions across the agency, coupled with uncertainty about the scope of foreign assistance waivers and permissible communications with implementers, has degraded USAID’s ability to distribute and safeguard taxpayer-funded humanitarian assistance,” a Monday report by USAID's Office of Inspector General said.

According to USAID staff, this uncertainty has put more than $489 million of food assistance at ports, in transit, and in warehouses at risk of spoilage.

The staffers also identified over 500,000 additional metric tonnes of food currently at sea or ready to be shipped.

"The food is sourced from American farmers under Title II Food for Peace (the longest-standing permanent program for international in-kind food aid, administered by USAID) and Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funding.

Because this funding source was not included under the Secretary’s emergency food assistance waiver, these commodities were held in limbo, subjecting them to spoilage, unanticipated storage needs, and potential diversion," the report said.

USAID has historically provided funding to a range of non-governmental organisations to support its mission of promoting global development and humanitarian assistance.​​​​​​​

However, following suggestions from Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the Trump administration initiated the shutdown of USAID operations both domestically and internationally, leading to widespread disruptions in global aid programs and affecting numerous NGOs and media organizations that relied on USAID funding.

Pertinent to mention the spoilage of large quantities of food comes at a time when Israel's war on Gaza has starved Palestinians, as well as in Sudan where the UN has time and again warned of a looming famine.

RelatedUSAID in turmoil as employees protest Trump-Musk shutdown plan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us