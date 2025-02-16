WORLD
2 MIN READ
'I will never accept any decision between US, Russia about Ukraine': Kiev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will disregard any peace talks between Washington and Moscow that sideline Kiev.
'I will never accept any decision between US, Russia about Ukraine': Kiev
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb.15, 2025. / Photo: DPA via AP
February 16, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to reject any agreement between the US and Russia that does not include Kiev, emphasising that no world leader can decide Ukraine's fate without its direct participation.

"So I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine, never," Zelenskyy told NBC News on Sunday.

"Our people, and our adults and children and everybody. It can't be, so this is the war in Ukraine against us, and it is our human losses," he said.

RelatedWhat is Russia seeking as Trump plays peacemaker in Ukraine war?

"We're thankful for all the support, unity in the US, around Ukraine, bipartisan unity, (and) bipartisan support. We're thankful for all of this," Zelenskyy stressed.

"But there is no leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin, without us, about us," he added.

RelatedUkraine needs 'security guarantees' before Russia talks: Zelenskyy to Vance

Underlining that the US is Ukraine’s "biggest strategic partner," he said, "We are ready to share our common plan with President Trump."

Stressing that Kiev also needs the support of Europe, Zelenskyy said the table should involve the US, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of European support for Kiev and said that the negotiation table should include the US, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia.

RelatedPeace not war is the focus now for Russia, US — Kremlin
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us