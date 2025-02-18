TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit war-affected children in Ankara
The first ladies play games and read stories to children seeking refuge in Türkiye from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit war-affected children in Ankara
Olena Zelenska was in Ankara accompanying her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / Photo: AA
February 18, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has welcomed her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where they visited a facility dedicated to war-affected Ukrainian children.

The children, who fled the ongoing war in Ukraine, greeted Erdogan and Zelenska at Eryaman Children's Home on Tuesday, carrying bouquets in the colours of the Turkish and Ukrainian flags.

The visit focused on spending time with the children, including playing games and reading stories. The first ladies also toured an exhibition of the children's handmade crafts and watched a music and dance performance.

The children later presented a photo collage of their memories at the centre to Zelenska.

Erdogan also got updates about the condition of 10-year-old Myhailo Popazav, who is awaiting reconstructive surgery.

RelatedWar-affected Ukrainian children grateful to Türkiye for shelter and care

'Every child deserves a future'

In a statement on X, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to standing by those in need, saying: “The children who have continued their education in Türkiye in peace and safety for the past three years are our greatest inspiration that peace is possible.”

“We believe that every child deserves a future filled with love, knowledge, and hope,” she stressed.

Olena Zelenska was in Ankara accompanying her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Ankara’s efforts in facilitating the release of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. He added that Türkiye would be an ideal host for possible upcoming meetings between Russia, Ukraine and the US to end the three-year-long war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us