WORLD
1 min read
US Navy F-35 crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
The pilot ejected safely, and an investigation is under way, the Navy says.
US Navy F-35 crashes in California, pilot ejects safely
A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt. / Reuters
July 31, 2025

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Navy.

The jet went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The pilot successfully ejected using the aircraft’s ejection system and is safe, the Navy said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, which is responsible for pilot and crew training.

Recommended

Footage from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site.

A similar incident occurred in January when an F-35 crashed in Alaska, with its pilot also surviving unhurt.

Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us