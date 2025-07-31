A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Navy.

The jet went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time. The pilot successfully ejected using the aircraft’s ejection system and is safe, the Navy said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, which is responsible for pilot and crew training.