Washington, DC — At grocery stores across the United States, shoppers are staring in disbelief at the egg aisle. Where a carton of a dozen Grade A eggs cost a couple of dollars only a few months ago, prices are now soaring past $12-13.

Specialised varieties, such as organic and cage-free eggs, are even more expensive.

There is no clear sign of relief — at least not yet.

Locals such as Jon Florey of Alameda, California says he is consuming eggs "a little less often now. You know, because of the price".

Egg prices are witnessing their biggest surge since the country's last bird flu outbreak in 2015, making up nearly two-thirds of the overall rise in food costs last month.

So what is behind the egg price surge? A relentless wave of avian flu, one that has decimated the US poultry industry.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), over 100 million birds — many of them egg-laying hens — have been culled to stop the spread of the disease. Supply has plummeted, but egg demand remains steady, forcing the high prices.

This isn't the first time the bird flu has rattled egg prices in the US.

In 2022, a similar outbreak led to a dramatic spike in costs. But the current crisis is proving more persistent. Just in December 2024 alone, 23.2 million birds were euthanised after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

For businesses that rely on eggs, the impact is immediate. Waffle House, a beloved Southern diner chain with over 2000 outlets in 25 US states has added a 50-cent surcharge per egg to its menu.

"While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last," the company says.

Meanwhile, many big American grocery stores, including Trader Joe's, Costco, and Sprouts, have imposed limits on how many cartons customers can buy at once.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken an even more drastic step — shutting down live bird markets in the state after the virus was detected in seven locations in New York City. Experts worry that without containment, the outbreak could spread further, prolonging the crisis.

"This is a worst-case scenario for egg producers," says agricultural economist Robert Millman. "Avian flu is already tough to control, but with these numbers, rebuilding the national flock is going to take time."

The USDA doesn't expect egg prices to stabilise anytime soon. While wholesale costs in New York — a key industry benchmark — could drop by late 2025, any new outbreaks could send prices surging again.

What else is driving egg prices up?

As per AP news agency, egg farmers also face higher feed, fuel and labour costs these days because of inflation. Plus, farmers are investing more in biosecurity measures to try to protect their birds.

Ten states have passed laws allowing the sale of eggs only from cage-free environments. The supply of those eggs is tighter and focused in certain regions, so the effect on prices can be magnified when outbreaks hit cage-free egg farms.

Many of the egg farms with recent outbreaks were cage-free farms in California. Cage-free egg laws have already gone into effect in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan.

Total demand for eggs is also up significantly in recent years. Consumers are buying more eggs, and the growth of all-day breakfast restaurants is adding to demand.

The egg aisle is missing

The egg availability, USDA says, is expected to remain limited and inconsistent in many retail markets across the country.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump famously stood before a display of eggs, packaged foods, meats, and produce, warning that inflation was driving food prices higher.

Now, as president, he has responded to record-breaking egg prices with a measured remark."Well, there's the flu. Before I ever got here, it was at an all-time high."

Trump is reportedly attempting to rehire officials with the USDA who worked on the government response to bird flu before being fired over the weekend.

The layoffs were part of a cost-cutting mission across the US government by Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk.

For now, more than worry about cost-cutting in Washington, Americans are busy navigating their local grocery markets.

Some have turned to alternatives — powdered eggs, plant-based substitutes, or simply eating fewer eggs altogether.

As far as the stores go, thousands across the US cannot stock any organic, cage-free, or brown eggs right now.

"It’s the first time in my life that I've ever had to be kind of embarrassed on what I'm selling eggs for," says Mike Vickers, manager at Sentyrz Supermarket in Minneapolis.