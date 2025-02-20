Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before its devastating civil war at current growth rates, the United Nations said.

"Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social, and human capital progress," the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Thursday.

"At current growth rates, Syria's economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080," it added, calling for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of Bashar al Assad this year.

Much of Syria's infrastructure was destroyed and the country faced heavy sanctions over Assad's crackdown on opposition after civil war erupted in 2011.

Related Türkiye releases landmark book on Erdogan’s peace diplomacy in Syria

The UN study –– "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria" –– estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, one quarter are jobless and the country's gross domestic product "has shrunk to less than half of its value" in 2011.

It estimated annual economic growth over the past seven years at 1.3 percent and said "an ambitious ten-fold rise" would be needed over 15 years to bring the economy to the point it would have been at if there had been no war.

A more "realistic" five percent annual growth would be needed over 15 years to get back to the size of the economy in 2010, it added.

"Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, Syria's recovery requires long-term investment in development to build economic and social stability for its people," said UNDP chief Achim Steiner.

"Restoring productivity for jobs and poverty relief, revitalising agriculture for food security, and rebuilding infrastructure for essential services such as healthcare, education and energy are key to a self-sustaining future, prosperity, and peace," he added.

A strategy including "governance reform," "economic stabilization" and "infrastructure rebuilding" was needed for Syria to "regain control over its future, reduce reliance on external aid, and pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future," said Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP regional chief for Arab states.