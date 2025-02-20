TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye releases landmark book on Erdogan’s peace diplomacy in Syria
The book underscores Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, including its call for a resolution based on peace, justice, and freedom, guided by the principle that "Syria belongs to the Syrians."
Türkiye releases landmark book on Erdogan’s peace diplomacy in Syria
The book titled “Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Peace Diplomacy: The Case of Syria” examines Türkiye’s role in advocating for peace, justice, and stability in Syria under President Erdogan’s leadership. / Photo: AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 20, 2025

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications has announced the release of a new book titled "Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Peace Diplomacy: The Case of Syria," highlighting Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts in the 13-year-long Syrian crisis.

The book, published in Turkish, Arabic, and English, examines Türkiye’s role in advocating for peace, justice, and stability in Syria under President Erdogan’s leadership.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday shared the announcement on X, emphasising Türkiye’s unwavering stance on Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity, and the right of the Syrian people to self-determination.

He reiterated that Türkiye has always stood on the side of truth and justice in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan and Syria's Al Sharaa vow to deepen bilateral relations

Since the start of the conflict, Türkiye has taken a human-centred approach, providing refuge to millions of Syrians while actively opposing terrorist organisations and threats to its national security.

The book underscores Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, including its call for a resolution based on peace, justice, and freedom, guided by the principle that "Syria belongs to the Syrians."

RelatedTürkiye hosts first round of Somalia-Ethiopia peace talks

Türkiye’s role as a regional and global actor

The publication delves into Türkiye’s initiatives in regional diplomacy, including negotiations, humanitarian assistance, and its firm stance against external interventions that undermine Syria’s sovereignty.

It highlights key diplomatic engagements, Türkiye’s mediation efforts, and the broader impact of its foreign policy in shaping the future of the war-torn nation.

By publishing this book, the Directorate of Communications says it aims to shed light on Türkiye’s contributions to peace in Syria and reaffirm its role as a decisive player in regional and global stability.

RelatedZelenskyy to Erdogan: Ukraine wants Türkiye to be part of the peace talks
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us