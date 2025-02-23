WORLD
US aid 'provided as grants, not loans': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Washington gave Kiev $100B in aid during three years of war, Zelenskyy told reporters at a news conference.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference after the 'Ukraine: Year 2025' forum, in Kiev, Ukraine February 23, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2025

The US aid to Ukraine was provided as grants, not loans, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rejecting claims that $500 billion in assistance should be treated as debt.

Washington gave Kiev $100 billion in aid during three years of war, Zelenskyy told reporters at a news conference on Sunday, adding that they need to sign an agreement that will be a "win-win" for both the US and Ukraine and "pleasant" for both parties.

Willing to step down

Zelenskyy also said he would be ready to give up the presidency if doing so would achieve a lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of the NATO military alliance.

Speaking at a forum of government officials in Kiev marking the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, “If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I’m ready.”

Responding to a journalist's question on whether he’d trade his office for peace, Zelenskyy said, “I can trade it for NATO."

His comment appeared to be aimed at recent suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that elections should be held in Ukraine despite Ukrainian legislation prohibiting them during martial law.

The Ukrainian president said the Trump administration is not forever, "but we need peace for many years."

