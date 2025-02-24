WORLD
UN warns of 'escalation' as RSF moves to form rival government in Sudan
The RSF's weekend move comes nearly two years into a war that has displaced over 12 million and triggered the world's worst hunger crisis, per the UN.
The war, originally triggered by disputes over integrating the RSF into the military, has killed tens of thousands, with both sides accused of atrocities. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 24, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of "further escalation" in Sudan's brutal conflict after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies agreed to form a parallel government, his spokesman has said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned at the announcement by the Rapid Support Forces and affiliated civilian actors and armed groups of a political charter that expresses an intention to establish a governing authority in Rapid Support Forces areas of control," said Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

"This further escalation in the conflict in the Sudan deepens the fragmentation of the country."

The weekend move by the RSF came nearly two years into a devastating war with the regular army that has uprooted more than 12 million people and caused what the United Nations calls the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Among the groups who agreed to it was a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdelaziz al Hilu, which controls parts of the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states in the country's south.

RelatedSudan says RSF paramilitary killed 433 civilians in White Nile State

Genocide

The war, originally triggered by disputes over integrating the RSF into the military, has killed tens of thousands, with both sides accused of atrocities.

Last month, the United States determined the RSF had committed genocide in the western region of Darfur.

The conflict has torn Sudan in two, with the army controlling the north and east and the RSF holding nearly all of Darfur and swaths of the south.

The army is currently on the verge of recapturing the capital Khartoum, after surging through central Sudan and regaining territory this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
