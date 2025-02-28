TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye-Africa Media Forum today
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stresses Türkiye’s desire to look at Africa "not through its negative aspects, but through its true potential and dynamism".
Türkiye-Africa Media Forum today
Over a dozen panellists are expected to take part in the panels to explain and discuss steps to strengthen ties between Türkiye and the continent. / Photo: AA
February 28, 2025

The Türkiye-Africa Media Forum, organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, started in Istanbul on Friday.

African Union of Broadcasting CEO Gregoire Ndjaka, Libya’s National Unity Communication and Political Affairs Minister Walid Ammar Ellafi, and Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun made opening speeches at the forum.

“We believe that this forum will take our current strong collaborations to the next level,” Altun said, adding that the platform will improve relations between Türkiye and Africa and strengthen mutual ties.

Dynamism in bilateral relations

Altun stressed Türkiye’s desire to look at Africa not “through its negative aspects, but through its true potential and dynamism.”

The forum will feature panels on “Strengthening the Media and Communication Ecosystem in Türkiye-Africa relations”, “Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communication: Exploring Opportunities for Cooperation within Common Vision”, and “Accurate Information Flow and Strategies to Counter Disinformation in Türkiye-Africa Media Relations”.

Over a dozen panellists are expected to take part in different sessions to explain and discuss the steps to strengthen ties between Türkiye and the continent.

RelatedWhat Türkiye wants to achieve in Africa?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us