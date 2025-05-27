When you meet Ozge Dogan, the founder and CEO of Karman Beyond family office, what strikes you first is not her title, nor her age, but the clarity with which she speaks about legacy, responsibility, and transformation.

At just 29, she’s not only building Türkiye’s first independent multi-family office — she’s reshaping the very narrative around wealth, succession, and generational change in emerging markets.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the recently held Qatar Economic Forum 2025 in Doha, Ozge’s energy was palpable. “This is an interesting place to be from my angle,” she says, referring to the global gathering of economic minds in Doha.

“There are so many leaders here offering real, thoughtful insights. It’s refreshing to hear conversations focused on the future — the uncertainty, the volatility, what’s coming next, and how we navigate generational wealth building across both private and public markets.”

Ozge is part of a new wave of next-generation leaders reshaping the world of wealth management — a field that, in her case, blends personal experience with professional ambition.

In the context of a multi-family office, wealth management refers to a holistic approach to preserving and growing the assets of multiple affluent families, often across generations. This includes everything from investment strategy and succession planning to philanthropy and governance.

As a second-generation member of a wealthy Turkish family, Ozge plays an active role in her family’s financial decision-making while also engaging with other next-gens through global platforms. Her focus is on fostering a more agile, tech-savvy, and impact-driven investment mindset — one that builds on legacy but isn't bound by it.

From frustration to foundation

Ozge’s path into finance was shaped less by formal training and more by personal necessity—born out of the weight of inheritance and a quest to manage her family’s assets effectively . “I’m from Türkiye and I’m a second-generation member of family that created wealth. My background is law. I'm not from financial world,” she explains candidly.

When she was thrust into the decision-making process of managing her family’s wealth, she found herself overwhelmed. “It was frustrating as a young family member… We want to preserve and grow what we have, and we just want something — we just want to understand more conflict-free perspective and a holistic perspective of managing wealth, which is different than managing an asset, right?”

She eventually stumbled upon the concept of a “family office” while in London — a discovery that changed her life. “I fell in love with it… If I can’t find one in Türkiye, why can’t I build one?”

And so, Karman Beyond was born in 2021 — a multi-family office operating from Istanbul, London and Dubai, designed not only to steward generational wealth, but also to navigate the unique dynamics of emerging market families.

Youth, insight and a different lens

There’s a common stereotype that wealth managers are older, conservative, and traditionally seasoned—but Ozge breaks that mould. “Being in this role has opened doors to rooms I never imagined,” she reflects. “Everyone’s talking about the next generation, but you rarely see members of that next-gen actually speaking for themselves.”

She believes that her perspective — as someone born into wealth rather than having built it — allows her to connect more deeply with families in transition. “There’s a difference between building wealth and being born into wealth — the mindset is different,” she notes.

While she acknowledges the limits of her own expertise, she emphasises the importance of teamwork and experience. “I’m 29, but the next youngest person in my team is 42. And this is not ageism… they have amazing experience, which is necessary in wealth managment.”

What truly sets her apart is her authenticity and lived experience. “I didn’t have all the answers at first,” she admits. “But at the end of the day, I’m one of the decision-makers. My parents and I make choices together. So, being both part of the family and part of the next generation gives me a unique perspective—I think that really helps.”

The tech-driven future of wealth

Ozge sees the next generation as torchbearers of a more agile, tech-savvy, and purpose-driven investment philosophy. Traditionally, wealth was built through real estate or public markets,” she says. “But the world has become so much more sophisticated.”

She believes the next-gen is not content to simply inherit legacy structures — they want to evolve them. “I’m a huge believer in the next-gen community. We just don’t want to follow the legacy; we want to add to it.”

Technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is central to this shift. “We’re more open to risk, we move faster, and we’re driven by curiosity. The pace of change will only accelerate — and we’re ready for it.”

For Ozge, making an impact and generating returns are not mutually exclusive. “You can create wealth while doing good. That’s why I believe the next generation is better for the world.”

On the road to 2030

The Qatar Economic Forum 2025 was held under the theme “The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy.” When asked about her roadmap to 2030, Ozge offers a deeply reflective answer that encapsulates her philosophy:

“Every panel I attended [at QEF 2025] echoed a common truth: no one truly knows what the future holds — and they’re absolutely right,” she says, adding: “You can’t predict exactly where the world is heading, but you can develop a sense for it. The key is to position yourself thoughtfully and stay exposed to enough opportunities so you’re either in the right place at the right time — or at least able to recognise what the ‘right thing’ looks like when it comes.”

She sees herself continuing to lead the way in representing next-gen voices and supporting more families, especially in the emerging markets where new wealth is growing rapidly but lacks structured support. “These regions are experiencing a surge in wealth, but the culture around that wealth is quite different from established markets,” she says.

“There’s a lot of newness, a lot of first-time experiences — and that calls for a nuanced understanding of culture and adaptability.”

