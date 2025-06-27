Turkish Super League champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer, in what many are calling a pivotal moment for Turkish football.

The 29-year-old German arrived in Istanbul on June 12, met by large crowds and a surge of online attention. Over 1 million fans tuned in to a live broadcast of his incoming flight on Galatasaray’s YouTube channel. The club shared photos of Sane at Istanbul Airport wearing its signature scarf and announced it had begun formal talks.

According to Turkish media reports, Sane has signed a three-year deal with an annual wage of around €10 million ($11.5 million). He joins the Istanbul club after his contract with Bayern expires at the end of this month.

Founded in 1905 by students of Istanbul’s prestigious Galatasaray High School, Galatasaray is one of Türkiye’s most storied football clubs.

It has won a record 25 Turkish Super League titles, making it the most successful team in the country’s top division. The club’s greatest achievement on the European stage came in 2000, when it won the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Over the years, the club has been home to global stars like Gheorghe Hagi, Didier Drogba, Wesley Sneijder, Claudio Taffarel, and Fernando Muslera, who have all left a lasting legacy at the club.

The transfer of German international Leroy Sane to Galatasaray could be a defining moment for Turkish football, says sports commentator Nedim Yigit, who believes the move signals both a leap in quality and ambition for the Super League giants.

“Sane is a globally recognised talent, discovered by Norbert Elgert at Schalke and gifted to German football,” Yigit tells TRT World.

“His performance at Manchester City was of the highest standard for a long period. Now, he’s a player who can clearly elevate the level of Turkish football and the Super League.”

Sane began his career at Schalke before moving to Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola. He transferred to Bayern Munich in 2020 for €60 million, going on to make 220 appearances, scoring 61 goals and being involved in at least 55 assists.

Yigit says Sane’s international brand value would significantly boost Galatasaray’s and the league’s global reputation, from sponsorship deals and jersey sales to social media reach.

“Galatasaray has already seen this with players like Icardi and Osimhen. Sane could open the door to even more major signings.”

Beyond domestic impact, Yigit believes the transfer speaks to Galatasaray’s growing ambitions on the European stage, particularly the UEFA Champions League.

“This isn’t just about the league anymore. Galatasaray is signalling that it aims higher in Europe. Choosing Galatasaray despite stronger offers from rival clubs shows a clear and convincing project.”

Technical reinforcements like Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Germans Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan and Portugal’s Bernardo Silva — some reportedly close to signing — are further raising expectations.

“What once seemed extraordinary is now becoming the norm,” he added.

As for Sane’s on-field impact, Yigit says the German international is expected to become a key attacking threat. “

He’s used to high-tempo football in the Bundesliga, Premier League, and Champions League. His dribbling, spatial awareness, and scoring instincts will make him a focal point in Galatasaray’s attack.”

Fans’ reaction

Excitement among supporters is just as intense. Expressing their excitement to TRT World, Mustafa Aslan, a Galatasaray fan, says, “Leroy Sane is known for his speed, technique, and ball control.”

“Transfers like this boost the profile of the Turkish league in Europe. With a star like Sane on our side, I believe we can challenge the big teams in Europe,” he adds.

Another supporter, Omer Arikan, welcomes the move but urges balance.

“This is great, but we shouldn't alienate our domestic players. At least two Turkish players should be in the starting eleven. That local character is essential.”

Abdullah Tarik, also from Istanbul, says he is thrilled,

“Sane coming at just 29 is huge for Turkish football. Galatasaray is pushing boundaries with these kinds of signings. Last year, it was Osimhen. They’re helping Turkish football move forward and attracting attention.”

Busra Sancar, a lifelong Galatasaray fan, highlights the transfer’s inspirational value.

“Having a world-class player like Sane in our league gives young Turkish players someone to look up to. He’s disciplined, versatile, and tactically sharp. If he adapts well, Galatasaray could have a brilliant season — and he could help push Turkish football further in Europe.”

Whether Sane’s arrival will usher in a new era for Turkish football remains to be seen — but the sense of anticipation is already reshaping expectations across the Super League.