The Zionist organisation Betar US, operating in the United States with Israeli backing, has been compiling a list of Palestine supporters, specifically targeting anti-Zionist Jews, and submitting their details to Tel Aviv to restrict their entry into the country.

The organisation describes itself as the "North American arm" of the revisionist Zionism founded by Ze'ev Jabotinsky in 1923 and claims to be one of the most active Zionist organisations in the US.

Its global operations are managed from the "Bet Jabotinsky" center in Tel Aviv, and it also has offices in the US, Europe, and the UK.

The organisation has acknowledged sharing the names of students involved in pro-Palestinian protests with the US government while also compiling lists of anti-Zionist people, including Jews from the US, Canada, Latin America, France, and the UK, and sending their details to the Israeli government to prevent their entry into Israel.

The names, photos, employment details, and social media activities of these individuals are shared publicly.

On X, the organisation said: “We confirm that from Israel we have submitted a list of names of Diaspora Jews who we recommend be banned from Israel to numerous Israeli government leaders,” and referred to these people as "enemies.”

The organisation said they intend to build lists of diaspora Jews who “pose a danger to the Jewish state.”

Among those targeted are Jewish journalist Peter Beinart and leaders of "Jewish Voices for Peace," "Code Pink," and the "New Israel Fund."

Exposing personal info

The organisation has made social media posts revealing personal information about people, such as Rachel Leiken, accusing them of supporting Palestine and declaring her a threat to Judaism. Leiken's name has been submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Interior for a life ban from Israel.

The organisation described Rachel Leiken, a Jewish woman working at Yale University's Slifka Center, as "everything that is wrong with Jewry" for supporting Palestine, shared her personal information on social media, and announced that her name had been submitted to Israel’s Ministry of the Interior for a lifetime ban from the country.

Betar exposed Shai Davidai for advocating the boycott of Israel, accusing him of comparing the organisation to the Nazis.

The organisation argued that those who marched for Mahmoud Khalil, those advocating against Israel at the UN, and those boycotting Israel should not expect to be allowed entry into the country.

The organisation also confirmed that its members include various individuals from government offices, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Israel’s Social Equality and Women’s Advancement Minister May Golan, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party member and Israeli parliament (Knesset) speaker Amir Ohana, Knesset member Sharren Haskel, the Prime Minister's Office, the internal security agency Shin Bet (Shabak), and other intelligence agencies within the Israeli state.