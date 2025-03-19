WORLD
Armenian PM set to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan
Both nations agreed on the draft last week, marking a major step toward ending their decades-long conflict.
“The draft of Peace Agreement between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan is agreed and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Pashinyan said in a statement. / Reuters
March 19, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared his readiness to sign the draft of a peace deal agreed upon between his country and neighbouring Azerbaijan.

“The draft of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is agreed upon and waiting to be signed. I’m ready to put my signature under the agreed draft,” Pashinyan said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Pashinyan’s remarks came as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced an agreement on the draft of a peace deal last Thursday, set to end a decades-long conflict and establish diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh—a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

TRT Global - Why Armenia must change its Constitution for permanent peace with Azerbaijan?

TRT Global - As the historic peace deal nears, Yerevan still has unmet obligations to prove it respects Baku’s security over its territorial integrity.

