The Gallipoli Peninsula — once the stage for some of the deadliest battles in world history — is preparing to host international commemorations marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli battle.

Ahead of the ceremonies scheduled for April 24 and 25, final preparations are underway at both Turkish and foreign memorials and cemeteries across the historic site. Work is nearing completion at key locations, including the Turkish Martyrs’ Memorial, the British and French monuments, Anzac Cove, and Chunuk Bair (Conk Bayırı).

Crews are rapidly assembling portable grandstands, stages, rest areas, and secure access routes for guests. Landscaping efforts are also being carried out in areas where needed.

Ismail Kasdemir, Head of the Gallipoli Historical Site under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism noted that the 110th anniversary ceremonies of the Gallipoli Battle will take place on April 24 and 25 and said:

“This year we’re expecting more attendees than ever before — from both within Türkiye and abroad,” Kasdemir said.

“As the Directorate, we are proud to honor, once again, those who made Gallipoli 'impregnable' — the heroes who secured this historic victory, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, our commanders, our brave soldiers, and our martyrs and veterans. We will remember them with deep gratitude and solemn respect. And we will reaffirm our promise never to forget them.”

“Gallipoli stands as a symbol of unity around the world”

Kasdemir emphasised that guests from across Türkiye and many other countries will attend the ceremonies.

“Relatives of martyrs, veterans, and citizens from every corner of our nation will take part. Together, as a state and a nation, we will pay tribute to these great heroes,” he said.

“We’re also expecting high-level international participation this year — from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and several other countries. This demonstrates that Gallipoli has become a global place of remembrance — a meeting point not only for Türkiye, but for the entire world.”

“We dream of a day when every Turkish citizen has visited Gallipoli and experienced the spirit of this land firsthand. And we hope to welcome tens of thousands of international visitors who will come here, in peace and freedom, to honour the past and reflect on the cost of war. This is what we’re preparing for — and, God willing, we will achieve it soon.”

Kasdemir also highlighted the significance of preserving the Gallipoli Peninsula as both a sacred site and a historical treasure.

“Gallipoli is on its way to becoming the world’s best-preserved battlefield and the largest open-air museum of its kind. This land, where every step echoes with the memory of sacrifice, is now a place of peace and reconciliation. Our heroes gave their lives for this country — and it is our duty to keep their legacy alive. We have not forgotten them, and we never will.”