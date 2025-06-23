Tens of millions of Americans across the Northeast and Midwest are enduring a blistering heatwave this week, as soaring temperatures strain power grids, delay transport services, and raise public health concerns across major cities.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued heat advisories across much of the eastern US, with "feels-like" temperatures — factoring in humidity — expected to reach up to 110°F (43°C) in some areas.

The scorching conditions began over the weekend and are forecast to persist through the week.

Nighttime temperatures are providing little relief, remaining in the 21s and even the 27s °C across major East Coast cities — levels considered dangerous for vulnerable populations.

In New York City, Tuesday's forecast predicts a high of 97°F (36°C), threatening to break a daily record that has stood since 1888.

Transport and power disrupted

Amtrak trains were delayed or slowed on Monday, with the company enforcing heat restrictions once ambient temperatures surpassed 95°F (35°C) and track temperatures reached 128°F (54°C), citing safety concerns.

Similar disruptions were reported in other cities along the East Coast.

Electric grid operators have warned of peak demand, as residents rely heavily on fans and air conditioning.

Power plants were ordered to be on standby to operate at full capacity to avoid blackouts.

Public health concerns rise

Health officials urged outdoor workers to take regular breaks, hydrate frequently, and watch for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.

"There is a disconnect between the severity of heat waves as a public health risk and the public recognition of that risk," said Howard Frumkin, an environmental health expert at the University of Washington.

According to medical researchers, extreme heat is deadlier than floods or hurricanes and is now widely seen as the most dangerous weather threat linked to climate change.

Scientists say this week’s heatwave reflects a worrying global trend.

The Arctic state of Alaska issued its first-ever heat advisory last week.

"A lot of people ask the question, 'Where is it safe to be?' And the answer is probably: nowhere," said Frumkin.

Climate risk analysts also warn of serious economic fallout.