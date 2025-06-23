US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a phased ceasefire starting at approximately 0400 GMT on Tuesday, aiming to formally end nearly two weeks of intense hostilities.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agreement calls for a "complete and total ceasefire," beginning with Iran initiating the pause in operations, followed by Israel 12 hours later.

The ceasefire is expected to mark the "official end" of what Trump called "THE 12 DAY WAR."

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called 'THE 12 DAY WAR,'" Trump wrote.

The conflict erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple Iranian military, civilian and nuclear facilities, including the Fordo underground enrichment site.

Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli targets, triggering a cycle of retaliation that led to the most direct military confrontation between the two countries in decades.

Tensions spiked further when the United States joined Israel’s aggression on June 22, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities and prompting an Iranian missile attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Despite the escalation, diplomatic backchannels — reportedly involving Oman and Switzerland — have been working to broker a ceasefire.

Trump did not mention the mediators involved, but credited both sides with agreeing to what he called a "measured wind-down" of active operations.

The staggered timeline — with Iran beginning the ceasefire, followed by Israel — is reportedly designed to allow both militaries to complete ongoing attacks and avoid abrupt disruption.

A volatile region on edge

The past two weeks of open conflict have left hundreds dead in Iran and dozens in Israel, with people in both countries forced to seek shelter from airstrikes and missile attacks.

The fighting has raised fears of a broader regional war.

Iran has held funerals for civilians and Revolutionary Guard members killed in Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Israel has activated emergency protocols across the country and attacked with its most expansive strikes on Iranian territory in recent memory.