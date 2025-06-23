Iran's armed forces have launched what they described as a "devastating and powerful" missile strike on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Iranian state television confirmed the operation on Monday, citing military sources who said the attack was in direct response to an unspecified incident on Iranian territory. "We will not leave any attack on Iran's territory unanswered under any circumstances," Iran's military said in a statement broadcast shortly after the strike.

Qatar said no casualties were reported from the Iranian attack, adding that it reserved the right to respond.

There was no immediate reaction from the US Department of Defense over the strike on the Al Udeid base, which serves as a major hub for American operations in the region.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued an alert urging residents to stay calm and seek shelter after warning sirens were sounded across the country.

Meanwhile, live tracking data from Flightradar indicated that the United Arab Emirates had closed its airspace, with rerouted commercial flights and air traffic control recordings suggesting a sudden shutdown.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump was reported to be in the Situation Room with Defense Secretary and top military officials. CNBC cited a senior administration official saying the president was being briefed on the unfolding crisis.

US confirms Iranian missile attacks

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that a key air base in Qatar came under attack from missiles launched from Iran, as fears of regional escalation continue to mount following US air strikes on three key nuclear facilities over the weekend.

"I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today," a Defense Department official said in a statement.

"At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available."

Al Udeid is the largest American military base in the Middle East. The sprawling facility serves as the in-region headquarters for US Central Command, or CENTCOM.

The Iranian missile attacks came after US attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday morning ordered by President Donald Trump.

Iran's chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, vowed Monday that the US strikes on its nuclear facilities "will not go unanswered".

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" during the weekend strikes.