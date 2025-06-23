ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Doha reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on US base: Qatar
The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirms that the country's air defences successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties occurred, as the base had been evacuated beforehand.
Doha reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on US base: Qatar
Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack. / AFP
June 23, 2025

Qatar has condemned an Iranian attack on the largest United States military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

He stressed that “Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.”

He said Qatari air defence systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles, adding that the base had been evacuated earlier as part of precautionary protocols, given the escalating tensions in the region.

All necessary measures were taken to protect personnel at the facility, including Qatari armed forces, allied troops, and others stationed at the site, he added.

Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran vows to escalate attacks on Israel following US air strikes
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us