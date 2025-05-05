BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump says he will extend TikTok deadline beyond June 19 if no deal reached
The US president has granted the app a reprieve twice from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban.
Trump says he will extend TikTok deadline beyond June 19 if no deal reached
FILE PHOTO: According to US President Donald Trump, he is willing to extend the June 19 deadline for TikTok, if no deal had been reached by then. / Reuters
May 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump said he would extend the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok, the short video app used by 170 million Americans, if no deal had been reached by then.

“I would ... I’d like to see it done,” Trump told the NBC News programme “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” in an interview taped on Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, that is airing across the United States on Sunday.

Trump said he had a “sweet spot” for the app after it helped him win over young voters in the 2024 presidential election, adding, “TikTok is – it’s very interesting, but it will be protected.”

TRT Global - TikTok returns to US app stores after Trump extends ban deadline

US President Donald Trump decided to postpone a ban on the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, giving a chance for negotiations on a co-ownership model in the US soil.

🔗


Trump has already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was initially due to take effect in January.

A deal had been in the works that would spin off TikTok’s US operations into a new firm based in the United States and majority-owned and operated by US investors but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump’s announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

Democratic senators argue that Trump has no legal authority to extend the deadline, and suggest that the deal that had been under consideration would not meet legal requirements.

One source close to ByteDance’s US investors said last month that work on the prospective deal continues ahead of the June 19 deadline, but the White House and Beijing would need to resolve the tariff dispute first.

Trump told NBC News that China was keen to reach an agreement, citing the impact that 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods were having on its economy. He said he would not drop the tariffs to get Beijing to the bargaining table, but could eventually lower them as part of a broader agreement.

TRT Global - China open to US trade talks, insists on tariff removal

Beijing says if the US wants to talk, it must first be ready to scrap the levies that have disrupted global markets and supply chains.

🔗


“At some point, I’m going to lower them because otherwise, you could never do business with them. And they want to do business very much,” he said.

The law required TikTok to stop operating by January 19 unless ByteDance had completed a divestiture of the app’s US assets. Trump began his second term as president on January 20 and opted not to enforce it. He first extended the deadline to early April, and then again last month to June 19.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us