BIZTECH
1 min read
Microsoft to shut down Skype after 22 years
Users can still access their contacts and chats by signing into Microsoft Teams.
After 22 years of service, Microsoft shares that Skype is shutting down on Monday. / Reuters
May 5, 2025

Skype, the iconic internet chat and phone service owned by Microsoft, will be shut down on Monday after around 22-year service term.

A group of engineers launched the popular chat application and Microsoft purchased it in 2011. On Feb. 28 this year, Microsoft announced Skype has reached the end of its life.

“Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available,” the announcement read.

Microsoft offered users to sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with their Skype accounts to stay connected with all their chats and contacts. The statement said with Teams, users will have access to the same core features they use in Skype such as one-on-one calls, and group calls, messaging, and file sharing.

​​​​​It added in a separate statement: “After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will be available to remaining paid users from the Skype web portal and within Teams.”

SOURCE:AA
