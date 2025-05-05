WORLD
1 min read
Several dead, dozens injured after boats capsize in China: state media
The passenger boats overturned on Sunday afternoon on a river in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, sending 84 people into the water.
As of Monday morning nine were dead, 70 have been hospitalised and four were unharmed, state media said. / AP
May 5, 2025

At least nine people have died and 70 were hospitalised after strong winds caused boats carrying tourists to capsize at a scenic spot in southwestern China, state media has said.

The passenger boats overturned on Sunday afternoon on a river in Qianxi city, Guizhou province, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, sending 84 people into the waters.

As of Monday morning nine were dead, 70 have been hospitalised and four were unharmed, state media said. One remains missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi also "underscored the importance of strengthening safety measures in tourist attractions" and other large public venues, the agency said.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts, state media added.

An investigation has found the boats were not overloaded with passengers, CCTV said.

Sunday's incident comes just over two months after 11 people were killed in a boat collision in central China.

The accident in Hunan province occurred when a passenger boat struck an industrial vessel, throwing 19 people overboard.

At least 19 killed, 20 injured in east China traffic accident

Local media reports say the accident in the eastern Jiangxi province involved a funeral procession that was hit by a passing truck.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
