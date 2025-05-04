BIZTECH
2 min read
Japan says no plan to threaten $1T+ Treasuries sale in US trade talks
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato clarifies previous comments on US Treasury holdings were not 'meant to suggest selling'.
Japan says no plan to threaten $1T+ Treasuries sale in US trade talks
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato tolls a bell marking the start of this year's trading, January 6, 2025, in Tokyo. / AP
May 4, 2025

Japan has no plans to threaten to sell its $1 trillion-plus holdings of US Treasuries in trade talks with Washington, its finance minister said on Sunday, clarifying earlier remarks that the bond holdings could be used as a bargaining chip.

"My comments were made in response to a question whether Japan could, as a bargaining tool in trade negotiations, explicitly reassure Washington it wouldn't sell its Treasury holdings easily," Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

"The comments weren't meant to suggest selling Treasury holdings," Kato told a press conference in Milan.

Japan's SoftBank pledges to invest $100B into US, creating 100,000 jobs

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's announcement is a boost to the incoming Trump administration, which takes office on January 20, 2025.

🔗

In a television interview on Friday, Kato said Japan's US Treasury holdings could be used as a card in trade negotiations, raising explicitly for the first time its leverage as a massive creditor to the United States.

Kato in the interview added whether Japan actually uses that card is a different question.

At the press conference on Sunday, Kato repeated that the primary purpose of Japan's US Treasury holdings - the largest in the world - is to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to conduct yen intervention when necessary.

"This has been our stance, and we don't plan to use sale of US Treasury holdings as a bargaining tool in the negotiations," he said.

Japan seeks exemption from Trump tariffs

Japan has formally requested an exemption from US President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us