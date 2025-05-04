Syria is set to sign a deal to import electricity from Türkiye through a 400-kilovolt transmission line between the two countries "soon", the Syrian state news agency has said.

Syria is also working on establishing a natural gas pipeline connecting the Turkish border town of Kilis and Syria's northern city of Aleppo, the news agency cited the country's energy minister Mohammed al Bashir as saying on Sunday.

"The pipeline will allow the supply of 6 million cubic meters of gas per day to power plants in Syria which will contribute in improving the country's energy situation," he added.

Praising Türkiye’s long-standing support for Syria, the Syrian minister highlighted recent Turkish efforts to provide electricity to northern Syria.

The minister said preparations are underway for a new transmission line between Türkiye’s Reyhanli and Syria’s Harem region, through which around 80 megawatts of electricity will be delivered to northern Syria once the tender process is completed.

Seeking foreign investment

Syria is seeking foreign investment across its energy sector, from exploration to mining, and welcomes Turkish companies to take part in the country’s post-war reconstruction, al Bashir also said on Saturday.

“Syria is open to investments in all segments of the energy sector,” he said.

“These include opportunities in exploration, drilling, refining, and transmission in the oil and gas sector, as well as the rehabilitation of power lines and plants, the reconstruction of refineries, and mining activities,” he added.

Cooperation in offshore gas exploration

Noting Syria’s preparation to launch a series of investment projects in the oil and gas sector, al Bashir also underlined plans to develop the country’s mining sector, focusing on phosphate and lithium.

Recalling Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s call for offshore natural gas exploration during their discussions, al Bashir said that both countries will sign a framework agreement for broader energy cooperation.

Syria’s energy infrastructure has been devastated by over a decade of civil war, resulting in widespread damage to oil facilities, power plants, and transmission lines.

Once one of the top oil and gas producers in the eastern Mediterranean, Syria has seen output collapse. Oil production has fallen from 383,000 barrels per day and natural gas output from 316 million cubic feet per day to a fraction of those levels, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

With exports halted, a major source of government revenue has largely dried up. Since 2017, Türkiye has been supplying electricity and fuel to regions in northern Syria.