WORLD
1 min read
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
The militaries of both countries accuse one another of firing the first shots, following weeks of rising tensions.
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
The clash came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok. /Photo:Thai Royal Army via AP
a day ago

Armed clashes have broken out between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed area of their border, the militaries of both countries said, accusing each other of firing the first shots after weeks of simmering tension.

In a statement on early Thursday, the Thai military said Cambodian troops had opened fire in an area near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple. It said Cambodia had deployed a surveillance drone before sending troops to the area with heavy weapons.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's Defence Ministry said there had been an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops and Cambodian forces had responded in self-defence.

The clash came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia on Wednesday and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok, after a second Thai soldier in the space of a week lost a limb to a landmine in the disputed area.

Thailand has said the landmines had been placed in the area recently, which Cambodia has described as baseless allegations.

Cambodia has many landmines left over from its civil war decades ago, numbering in the millions according to de-mining groups.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us