Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Türkiye and nine other Muslim nations call Israel’s annexation vote a violation of international law and a breach of UN Security Council resolutions, and urge a global response.
UN resolutions invalidate Israeli measures in Palestinian territory. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Türkiye, along with Muslim nations and organisations, has strongly condemned Israel's parliamentary vote endorsing the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement on Thursday, released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Türkiye, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation denounced the move as a grave violation of international law.

Parties "... strongly condemn the Israeli Knesset’s approval of the declaration calling for the imposition of the so-called 'Israeli sovereignty' over the occupied West Bank, considering it a blatant and unacceptable, and a flagrant breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), all of which affirm the invalidity of all measures and decisions that seek to legitimize the occupation, including settlement activities in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967."

The signatories stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, which they reaffirmed as the capital of the future Palestinian state.

They warned that the Israeli declaration, though symbolic, has no legal validity and cannot change the international status of the occupied land.

"... Israeli actions only fuel the growing tension in the region, which has been exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip," the parties said.

Signatories called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to act decisively against Israeli attempts "aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force"

Parties warned that Israel's policies undermine any prospects for a just and lasting peace and erode the viability of a two-state solution.

Reiterating their commitment to peace based on international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, the countries demanded the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
