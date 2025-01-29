1 min read
89 seconds to ‘Doomsday’
‘Doomsday Clock’ ticks ever closer to midnight
‘Doomsday Clock’ ticks ever closer to midnight / TRT World
January 29, 2025

 Atomic scientists have reset the “Doomsday Clock,” moving its hands from 90 seconds to 89 seconds to midnight — symbolising how close they deem the world is to ending. Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

Each year, atomic scientists move the hands of the clock closer to — or further away from — midnight based on "existential" risks to Earth and humanity such as nuclear war and climate change, as well as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and emerging biotechnology.

SOURCE:TRT World
