The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to remove three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), reversing a lower court ruling that had temporarily reinstated them.

The justices granted an emergency request from the Justice Department, which argued that the CPSC falls under the president’s executive authority and that Trump can dismiss commissioners without cause.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

The three Democrats — who held seats on the five-member commission — were appointed by former president Joe Biden to seven-year terms and dismissed by Trump in May.

The CPSC oversees product recalls and lawsuits against companies over dangerous consumer goods.

In June, US District Judge Matthew Maddox ruled that the firings were unlawful and argued the commission’s functions were not strictly executive in nature, distinguishing the CPSC from other agencies where firings have been upheld.

The ruling is the latest in an ongoing legal fight over presidential power to remove members of independent federal agencies. It follows recent Supreme Court decisions siding with Trump on similar dismissals from the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Maddox, a Biden appointee, noted that the CPSC’s bipartisan structure was designed to give presidents influence—but not control—over the agency.

Attorneys for the ousted commissioners warned that the firings could undermine the commission’s independence and allow for greater political interference.