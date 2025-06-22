ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
IAEA confirms no radiation rise after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Despite US air strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, the IAEA reports stable radiation levels for now.
IAEA confirms no radiation rise after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites
IAEA inspectors have conducted thousands of visits to Iran’s nuclear sites, unlike Israel, which remains outside the agency’s oversight (AP). / AP
June 22, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed no increase in the off-site radiation levels reported as of this time after attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow.

“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the agency said on X.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us