Türkiye's Erdogan slams deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza's Nasser Hospital
Ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government continuing brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province. / AA
August 25, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, stating that Israel’s ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

Erdogan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province on Monday.

His remarks on the Israeli attack came after the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defence personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

Regarding the Zangezur Corridor Project, Erdogan said that with the implementation of the project with all its elements, economic cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia will gain a new dimension.

SOURCE:AA
