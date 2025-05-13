POLITICS
1 min read
Authorities arrest members of far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group
German authorities have dismantled the extremist "Kingdom of Germany" network and arrested four individuals, including three founders, in a series of raids.
Authorities arrest members of far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group
The "Kingdom of Germany" group was banned for undermining the constitutional order. / AP
May 13, 2025

German authorities on Tuesday launched multiple raids against an extremist network and dissolved the so-called "Kingdom of Germany", the interior ministry said.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office also announced the arrest of four people during the raids, including three founding members of the group.

Described as "dangerous extremists" by the ministry, the Kingdom of Germany is part of the German conspiracy movement known as the "Citizens of the Reich", which rejects the legitimacy of the modern German republic.

Its members believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich.

The ministry declared the dissolution of the group, which was accused of "attacking the liberal democratic order".

Raids were launched in seven regions targeting the group, which has approximately 6,000 supporters.

Authorities said its adherents "deny the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany and reject its legal system".

The ministry said the group was banned because "its objectives and activities are contrary to criminal law and run counter to the constitutional order".

They said that over the past 10 years, the group had established "pseudo-state structures and institutions", including its own currency, identity papers and insurance system.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us