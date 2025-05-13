WORLD
India expels Pakistani diplomat
A Pakistani High Commission official was declared persona non grata for activities not in keeping with his official status in India, India's Foreign Ministry says.
Security personnel guard outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India. / AP
May 13, 2025

India's Foreign Ministry has declared a Pakistani High Commission official persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours.

The official was declared persona non grata for activities not in keeping with his official status in India, the ministry added.

Tensions rocketed between the two following an attack by unidentified gunmen which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22 at the Pahalgam tourist site in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denied any role but offered a neutral probe.

Soon after, the two sides took several reciprocal diplomatic measures, including the unilateral suspension by New Delhi of the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-long water-sharing pact.

