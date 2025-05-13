Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said the topics for negotiations on Thursday in Istanbul will include sustainable settlement and ground realities, as well as territorial concerns.

Russia is willing to engage in responsible negotiations, but it doubts the other party's ability to reach an agreement, he stated after meeting with Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgic in Moscow on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to ensure recognition of the realities 'on the ground' in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, including the entry of new territories into Russia," he stressed.

He, however, added that Kiev's inability to negotiate is one of the obstacles in the negotiation process.

Explaining the choice of the venue for the talks, Ryabkov named Russia's intensive dialogue with Türkiye as one of the reasons.

TRT Global - Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye 'very important' — Trump "I think good things can come out of that meeting," says US president of Thursday's peace talks in Istanbul 🔗

Renewed path to dialogue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia is continuing preparations for peace talks with Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul.

“The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That’s all for now, no further comments,” Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.

He did not disclose the names of the Russian delegation members, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov are reportedly among the potential leaders of the delegation.

When asked whether he could name those who will represent Russia at the talks, Peskov replied: “No. As soon as the president deems it necessary, we will announce it.”

In response to a question about whether European representatives might have a seat at the negotiating table on the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov criticised Europe's stance, saying it sharply contrasts with that of Moscow and Washington.

"Europe remains firmly on Ukraine’s side and therefore cannot claim an impartial or balanced position. Its approach is largely military in nature, aimed at prolonging the conflict. This stands in stark contrast to the approach demonstrated, for example, in Moscow or Washington,” he said.

Türkiye’s mediation efforts

The proposal for unconditional talks in Istanbul was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday.

Later that day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Türkiye's readiness to host the meeting on Thursday in Istanbul during a phone conversation with Putin.

The Turkish metropolis previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Erdogan, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.