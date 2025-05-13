Developments in artificial intelligence are accelerating at an astonishing pace. In this documentary, Anne-Marie Tomchak examines how this rapidly evolving technology is transforming the human experience.

Deciding how we are going to come to terms with both AI’s possibilities, and its risks, is shaping up to be one of the most important conversations of our time. Anne-Marie educates and empowers audiences with the knowledge they need to make the most of this technology, rather than become overwhelmed by its power.

Exploring the positive developments in areas like health, education and climate action, as well as the negatives of misinformation, deep fakes, and the threat to jobs, this documentary goes behind the headlines to explore AI’s effect on the everyday, in an accessible way.

[NOTE: AI & You available until June 9, 2025.]

Journalist and presenter Anne-Marie Tomchak takes a look at how we need to adapt to cope with AI’s increasing power and influence on our lives:

"I wanted to tackle this topic because it feels like there's so much hype around artificial intelligence right now. In the past year alone, it's developed at a pace that we've not seen before. And it can be difficult to keep up with it, at times. Coupled with that, the conversation about the harm that AI could do can feel quite overwhelming. So this documentary was really an opportunity to get into the subject in a way that will empower people to engage with it. We show how AI is already being used to change the way we live and how it could solve some of the world's biggest problems (like climate change and healthcare) while also not shying away from the real dangers and risks that it poses. I truly believe it's essential viewing for everyone, not just people interested in technology. We're at a crossroads and how we interact with AI now will shape where we all go from here."

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.