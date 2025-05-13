AI & You | Storyteller
BIZTECH
2 min read
AI & You | StorytellerIn this documentary, we examine how AI, with both its possibilities and its risks, is transforming the human experience.
AI & You / TRT World
May 13, 2025

Developments in artificial intelligence are accelerating at an astonishing pace. In this documentary, Anne-Marie Tomchak examines how this rapidly evolving technology is transforming the human experience.

Deciding how we are going to come to terms with both AI’s possibilities, and its risks, is shaping up to be one of the most important conversations of our time. Anne-Marie educates and empowers audiences with the knowledge they need to make the most of this technology, rather than become overwhelmed by its power.

Exploring the positive developments in areas like health, education and climate action, as well as the negatives of misinformation, deep fakes, and the threat to jobs, this documentary goes behind the headlines to explore AI’s effect on the everyday, in an accessible way.

[NOTE: AI & You available until June 9, 2025.]

Journalist and presenter Anne-Marie Tomchak takes a look at how we need to adapt to cope with AI’s increasing power and influence on our lives:

"I wanted to tackle this topic because it feels like there's so much hype around artificial intelligence right now. In the past year alone, it's developed at a pace that we've not seen before. And it can be difficult to keep up with it, at times. Coupled with that, the conversation about the harm that AI could do can feel quite overwhelming. So this documentary was really an opportunity to get into the subject in a way that will empower people to engage with it. We show how AI is already being used to change the way we live and how it could solve some of the world's biggest problems (like climate change and healthcare) while also not shying away from the real dangers and risks that it poses. I truly believe it's essential viewing for everyone, not just people interested in technology. We're at a crossroads and how we interact with AI now will shape where we all go from here."

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us