Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills at least 59: Interior Minister
Local media speculate that the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices.
Online media outlet SDK reported that the fire started at 3 am (0200 GMT), and gave a tally of more than 100 injured citing rescue sources. / Photo: X/@KubaBielamowicz / Others
March 16, 2025

A fire that broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia where more than a thousand people had gathered for a concert killed at least 59 people, state news agency MIA reported.

"According to the information that we have there are 59 persons deceased of which 35 are identified," Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said on Sunday at the scene in Kocani, adding that arrest warrants for four people had been issued over the blaze.

Authorities had previously given a toll of 51.

The agency reported that the fire broke out in "Pulse", a nightclub in the small town with around 30,000 inhabitants, during a concert by DNK, a hip-hop duo popular in the country.

Tragic night

The concert that started at midnight on Sunday was attended mainly by young people.

"The number of wounded according to latest information up to noon (1100 GMT) is 155 people," Toskovski said.

The wounded were taken either to the local Kocani hospital or to Stip, some 30 kilometres south of the town.

According to Toskovski the blaze began after the concert's pyrotechnic displays set the ceiling, made of easily flammable material, on fire.

SOURCE:AFP
