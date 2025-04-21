Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condoled over the death of Pope Francis, expressing that he is "deeply saddened."

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world and Head of State of the Vatican," Erdogan said on X on Monday.

Hailing Pope Francis' efforts on the genocide in Gaza, and Palestine issue, Erdogan said: "Pope Francis was a distinguished statesman and a spiritual leader who valued dialogue among different faith communities. He took initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially on the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza."

He concluded by extending his and the Turkish nation's condolences to the pope's family, the Vatican State, and the Catholic world.

“Example of leadership that prioritises universal values"

Head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas also offered his condolences to Catholics worldwide, especially those living in Türkiye. Erbas recalled his visit to the Vatican on April 13, 2024, during which he and the pope made a joint call for action to end the suffering in Gaza.

“Together we called on all of humanity to take action to end the genocide taking place in Gaza,” Erbas said on X. “

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the attacks in Gaza, which targeted mosques, churches, children, women, and innocent people without distinction.”

The Turkish vice president also offered his condolences to the Vatican and the Catholic world.

"His sensitive approach in the face of numerous humanitarian crises that have wounded the conscience of the world, and especially his clear and determined stance against the genocide in Gaza and the injustices faced by the Palestinian people, will continue to be remembered as an example of leadership that prioritises universal values," Cevdet Yilmaz said.

The late pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.