BIZTECH
1 min read
Deal with China 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths: Trump
US president says Washington will allow Chinese students to remain at US colleges after the deal is approved.
Deal with China 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths: Trump
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Japan, in 2019. / Reuters
an hour ago

A trade deal between Washington and Beijing "is done", subject to final approval with the presidents of the two countries, US President Donald Trump has claimed.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, he said the US “is getting a total of 55 percent tariffs, China is getting 10 percent.”

RelatedTRT Global - US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect

“Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China,” he said, adding: “Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!).”

“Relationship is excellent!” he said.

Later, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "are going to work closely together to open up China to American Trade.” “This would be a great WIN for both countries!!!" he added.

US and Chinese officials met in London this week to discuss the tariff issue. The issue of rare earth exports was a key sticking point in negotiations in London.

Previously, in April, the US began to implement huge tariffs on China, but in May, the US and China agreed to a broad rollback of punitive tariffs for the initial 90 days.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says China's Xi agreed to restart flow of rare earth minerals to US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Middle East has oil. China has rare earths. Is this Beijing's trump card against Trump tariffs?
Bolsonaro denies coup charges in Supreme Court testimony
State Department declines to comment on envoy’s claim Palestinian state is no longer a US goal
Los Angeles mayor issues curfew for downtown Los Angeles
US, China agree on trade 'framework' after London talks
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
41 Israeli army personnel renounce military service, call Gaza carnage 'Netanyahu's survival war'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10
North African aid convoy enters Libya en route to Israel-besieged Gaza
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us