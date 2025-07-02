TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Emine Erdogan meets Pope Leo XIV, calls for stronger Christian stance on Gaza ceasefire
Turkish first lady says a two-state solution is the foundation for a just and sustainable peace in Palestine.
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Pope Leo XIV also addressed environmental issues during their meeting. Photo: X/@EmineErdogan / Others
July 2, 2025

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has urged the Christian world to take a firmer stance to help end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while welcoming the Vatican's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I was pleased to meet with Pope Leo XIV, the Spiritual Leader of the Catholic World and Head of State of the Vatican, during my visit to the Vatican for the programme 'Fraternity-Based Economy: Ethics and Multilateralism', hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences," Erdogan said in a statement on social media following the meeting on Wednesday.

"Our discussion primarily focused on the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," she said. "We exchanged views on the critical importance of the Christian world taking a stronger stance to achieve a lasting ceasefire and ensure the complete delivery of humanitarian aid."

The Turkish first lady added: "I expressed my satisfaction with the Vatican's support for a two-state solution, which is the foundation for a just and sustainable peace in Palestine."

Erdogan and Pope Leo XIV also addressed environmental issues during their meeting, particularly Türkiye's "Zero Waste" initiative.

"We agreed that the climate crisis is a common concern for all humanity, regardless of faith or geography," she said. "In this context, I highlighted the strong potential for cooperation between Türkiye and the Vatican in combating climate change. We evaluated areas for joint efforts."

She concluded her statement by thanking Pope Leo XIV for his "gracious hospitality" and added: "I wish that the historic responsibility he undertakes brings positive outcomes for the Catholic world and all humanity."

SOURCE:TRT World
