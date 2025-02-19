Türkiye is exploring the possibility of a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Syria to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted this potential agreement during a press conference in Ankara, emphasising its importance for the "Blue Homeland" strategy and broader regional stability.

“When the time comes, our relevant institutions will take the necessary steps to formalise this agreement,” Uraloglu stated, noting the potential for collaboration in hydrocarbon exploration and maritime trade.

He also underlined Syria's strategic location as a gateway to the Mediterranean, despite its underdeveloped ports.

Benefits both countries

In 2019, Türkiye and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime agreement that redefined the two countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal secured Türkiye's maritime rights and counter competing claims, particularly those from Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The agreement has also enabled Türkiye to bolster its energy exploration and drilling efforts while strengthening its geopolitical presence in the region.

Building on the framework of the Libya agreement, a maritime deal with Syria could further consolidate Türkiye's leadership in the region, creating a cooperative model for resolving disputes and advancing shared prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Stability by fostering mutual interests

Through this agreement, Türkiye could help Syria develop its underutilised ports and maritime infrastructure while sharing expertise in hydrocarbon exploration.

The deal could also facilitate stability by fostering mutual economic interests, reducing the likelihood of external interference, and addressing shared concerns over maritime security.

Syria’s Mediterranean coastline offers strategic opportunities for both countries to collaborate on energy exploration and maritime trade.

As Syria rebuilds after the fall of the Assad regime, such an agreement would not only protect Türkiye's "Blue Homeland" doctrine but also serve as a cornerstone for broader regional cooperation.

What’s Blue Homeland?

The Blue Homeland Doctrine (Mavi Vatan in Turkish) is a maritime strategy that reflects Türkiye’s ambition to uphold its sovereign rights and interests in surrounding seas, including the Aegean Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Black Sea.

It emphasises the importance of protecting Türkiye's maritime boundaries, securing access to natural resources, and enhancing its geopolitical influence.

Türkiye aims to secure its maritime future and bolster its role as a leading regional power by adhering to this doctrine.