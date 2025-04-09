US
US House passes bill restricting district courts from issuing nationwide injunctions
No Rogue Rulings Act, authored by Representative Darrell Issa, passes in 219-213 vote.
Rep. Darrell Issa / Reuters
April 9, 2025

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday restricting district courts from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The bill, which would limit judges to providing relief only to parties directly involved in a suit, now heads to the Senate, where it has to secure 60 votes to become law.

"Since President (Donald) Trump has returned to office, left-leaning activists have cooperated with ideological judges whom they have sought out to take their cases and weaponized nationwide injunctions to stall dozens of lawful executive actions and initiatives," Issa said on the floor.

Last month, Trump slammed nationwide injunctions issued by "radical left" judges, warning that such rulings could undermine national security and hinder his ability to act decisively on critical matters.

The Trump administration has faced numerous federal court orders temporarily halting his policies since he assumed the presidency, including on the deportation of undocumented immigrants, international aid and federal firings.

