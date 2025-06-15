ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Erdogan warns of the irreversible damage from continued attacks and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to mediate.
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call. / AP
19 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

Erdogan reiterated that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, expressing Ankara’s readiness to make every effort to this end, including facilitation.

Israel’s attacks on Iran have led to “irreversible economic, civilian damage” for both sides, the Turkish president said, stressing the need to put an end to this risky path.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, said “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal”, and that many calls and meetings were underway to achieve peace.

‘Urgent action’

The conflict between Iran and Israel began early Friday when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing many of its top commanders and scientists.

Israel has continued the attacks, and Iran has launched retaliatory strikes.

Trump and Erdogan also spoke over the phone on Saturday.

“Urgent action” must be taken to prevent the Iran-Israel conflict engulfing the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a call with US counterpart Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us