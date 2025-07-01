A UN expert has named over 60 companies, including major arms manufacturers and technology firms, in a report over their involvement in supporting illegal Israeli settlements and military invasion in Gaza, which she called a "genocidal campaign."

Italian human rights lawyer Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, compiled the report based on over 200 submissions from states, human rights defenders, companies, and academics.

The report, published on Monday, calls for companies to cease dealings with Israel and for legal accountability for executives implicated in alleged violations of international law.

"While life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault, this report shows why Israel's genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many," Albanese wrote in the 27-page document. She accused corporate entities of being "financially bound to Israel's apartheid and militarism."

Israel's mission in Geneva said the report was "legally groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of her office".

Israel is on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza, during which it has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians. It has also imposed a total blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving over 1.5 million people at risk of starvation.

Related Jobs-for-bombs: This is how US is profiteering from Israel’s war on Gaza

Arms, heavy machinery companies lead the list

The report groups the companies by sector, for example, military or technology, and does not always make clear if they are linked to settlements or the Gaza offensive.

It said around 15 companies responded directly to Albanese's office but did not publish their replies.

It names arms firms such as Lockheed Martin and Leonardo, alleging their weaponry has been used in Gaza. It also lists heavy machinery suppliers Caterpillar and HD Hyundai, claiming their equipment has contributed to property destruction in the Palestinian territories.

Caterpillar has previously stated it expects its products to be used in line with international humanitarian law. None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Related How Israel uses tools from Microsoft and Google to carry out Gaza genocide

Tech giants are also involved in

Technology giants Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM were named as "central to Israel's surveillance apparatus and the ongoing Gaza destruction."

Alphabet has previously defended its $1.2 billion cloud services contract with the Israeli government, stating it is not directed at military or intelligence actions.

Palantir Technologies was also mentioned for providing AI tools to the Israeli military, though specifics on their use were not included.

The report expands on a previous UN database of firms linked to Israeli settlements, last updated in June 2023, adding new companies and detailing ties to the ongoing Gaza war.

It will be presented to the 47-member UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Although the Council lacks legally binding powers, cases documented by UN investigations have occasionally informed international prosecutions.