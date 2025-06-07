BIZTECH
2 min read
China offers EU fast-track rare earth exports amid trade tensions
The move by China comes amid ongoing investigations into Chinese EV subsidies and EU brandy pricing.
China offers EU fast-track rare earth exports amid trade tensions
China launched the anti-dumping probe earlier this year, citing concerns over pricing practices by EU producers. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

China this week said it is willing to speed up export approvals for rare earth minerals to the European Union, in a move aimed at easing trade tensions ahead of key decisions on tariffs and anti-dumping rulings.

“China attaches great importance to the EU's concerns and is willing to establish a green channel for qualified applications to speed up the approval process,” a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said, according to a ministry readout issued Saturday.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao also urged the EU to cooperate: “We hope the EU will meet halfway and take effective measures to facilitate, safeguard and promote the compliant trade of high-tech products to China.”

Wang on Tuesday met in Paris with Maros Sefcovic, European commissioner for trade and economic security. The two discussed rare earth mineral controls as well as ongoing investigations into EU brandy exports and Chinese electric vehicles.

On the matter of brandy, the spokesperson said French producers and industry associations had submitted price commitment applications to Beijing. China has agreed with them on key terms and, if those terms pass review, a final ruling is expected before July 5.

China launched the anti-dumping probe earlier this year, citing concerns over pricing practices by EU producers.

RelatedTRT Global - Beijing tells EU to back off in South China Sea dispute

‘New technical paths’

Wang and Sefcovic also discussed the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, which has led to higher tariffs on imports from China.

According to the spokesperson, the two sides are nearing the end of their price commitment consultations, though some issues remain unresolved.

The EU proposed exploring “new technical paths,” the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing is reviewing the proposal.

The talks come as Brussels and Beijing seek to ease friction over trade policy and industrial subsidies, amid rising competition in electric vehicles, semiconductors, and critical mineral supply chains.

RelatedTRT Global - Leaders from China, Gulf, Southeast Asia meet for inaugural talks in Malaysia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Musk's father says Elon made a mistake 'under stress' and that Trump will prevail
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
Putin approves new naval strategy to restore Russia’s sea power
Ancient 1,500-year-old tomb complex discovered beneath rubble in Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Los Angeles protests intensify after Trump deploys National Guard troops over immigration raids
Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
At least 15 dead as bus carrying students crashes in northern Malaysia
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Troops deployed to LA to ensure 'law and order': Trump
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us