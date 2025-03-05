WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli settlers intensify Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions during Ramadan
Since the start of Ramadan, Israel has restricted the entry of Palestinian worshippers from the occupied West Bank into the mosque, allowing only Palestinians from East Jerusalem and its Palestinian citizens to access the site.
Israeli settlers intensify Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions during Ramadan
The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem says that 237 settlers forced their way into the mosque's courtyards, protected by Israeli police. / AA
March 5, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers have intensified their incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan amid restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the flashpoint site.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said on Wednesday that 237 settlers forced their way into the mosque's courtyards, protected by Israeli police.

The settlers entered the mosque through the western Al Mugharbah Gate, a route frequently used during such incursions, it added.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 Palestinians performed the Tarawih prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday night despite Israeli restrictions.

Tarawih prayer is a voluntary prayer that is performed during the fasting month of Ramadan after Isha, the last evening prayer.

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque

According to witnesses, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined the illegal settlers in performing Jewish rituals at the site.

🔗

A broader Israeli policy

Since the start of Ramadan, Israel has restricted the entry of Palestinian worshippers from the occupied West Bank into the mosque, allowing only Palestinians from East Jerusalem and its Palestinian citizens to access the site.

Palestinians view these restrictions as part of a broader Israeli policy to Judaise East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
US envoy Steve Witkoff fails to convince Netanyahu to be flexible in Gaza truce talks — report
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us