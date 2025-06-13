ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Just a day before, Trump was hoping to restart Iran nuclear talks
"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table," says US president.
Trump said he was aware of the strikes before they happened but stressed that there was no US military involvement. / AA
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he hopes Iran will come back to the negotiating table following large-scale Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The chief national security correspondent for Fox News Channel, Jennifer Griffin, wrote on X that their team had spoken to Trump regarding the Israeli strikes.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Trump told Fox chief political anchor Bret Baier by phone in the aftermath of the attacks.

Trump said he was aware of the strikes before they happened but stressed that there was no US military involvement.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) was placed on high alert as Trump is looking to see if there is retaliation, in which case the US would defend itself and Israel against Iran.

The US has replenished Israel’s Iron Dome missiles in recent weeks, according to administration officials.

