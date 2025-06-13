The international community has reacted strongly to Israel’s large-scale military strikes on Iran, which targeted key nuclear and missile sites and resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military officials army chief Mohammad Bagheri and Revolutionary Guards head Hossein Salami.

The unprecedented escalation has prompted urgent calls for de-escalation and restraint from the United Nations, major world powers, and regional stakeholders concerned about the threat of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

UN chief condemns escalation in Middle East

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement late Thursday denouncing the escalation in the Middle East amid the Israeli military's strikes on Iranian sites.

"The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East," said a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Guterres "is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear program are underway," the statement said.

Reminding the member states to "act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," the statement noted that the UN chief "asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech posted on YouTube that his forces struck the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponization program."

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that the Israeli strikes killed top Iranian military officials, including the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Hossein Salami.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to respond to Israel with "severe punishment."

"The Zionist regime has committed a crime in our dear country today at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands. It has revealed its malicious nature even more than before by targeting residential areas," Khamenei said.

‘Dangerous moment’: British foreign secretary

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, meanwhile, described Israel's overnight attacks in Iran as 'dangerous moment,' urging all parties to show restraint.

Saudi Arabia condemns 'blatant Israeli aggressions' on Iran

Riyadh, once a rival of Tehran before reconciling about two years ago, condemned the wave of Israeli strikes too.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



Trump says he hopes to restart nuclear talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he hopes Iran will come back to the negotiating table following the large-scale Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The chief national security correspondent for Fox News Channel, Jennifer Griffin, wrote on X that their team had spoken to Trump regarding the Israeli strikes.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back,” Trump told Fox chief political anchor Bret Baier by phone in the aftermath of the attacks.

Trump said he was aware of the strikes before they happened but stressed that there was no US military involvement.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) was placed on high alert as Trump is looking to see if there is retaliation, in which case the US would defend itself and Israel against Iran.

The US has replenished Israel’s Iron Dome missiles in recent weeks, according to administration officials.

Japan 'strongly' condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Japan "strongly" condemns Israel's air strikes on Iran, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters in Tokyo on Friday, calling for restraint from all parties.

"We strongly condemn the latest action that escalates the situation," he said.

"Peace and stability in the Middle East region are extremely important to Japan, and we urge all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint and calm the situation."

Jordan closes airspace to all flights

Jordan said it will not allow its airspace to be violated.

“The Kingdom didn’t and will not allow any violation of its airspace, and it will not be a battlefield for any conflict,” said government spokesman and minister of government communication Mohammad Al-Momani.

“The safety of the homeland is a red line,” Momani said. “The Kingdom will not allow any attempt to threaten its security and the safety of its citizens.”

He called on the international community to put pressure on the parties involved to “restore calm and prevent a further escalation in the region.”

Oman says Israeli attack threatens ‘diplomatic solutions’

Oman, a key mediator in Iran-US nuclear talks, warned that the Israeli attack "threatens to eliminate diplomatic solutions and undermine the security and stability of the region," the state news agency reported.

Asia Pacific reacts to Israeli strikes on Iran

Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern Friday over the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country is "alarmed" by the developments.

She called on all parties to refrain from "actions and rhetoric that risk further destabilisation," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

"We all understand the threat of Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program. It represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy," she said.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country is gravely concerned by the escalation, cautioning that any further retaliatory action "significantly increases the risk of a regional war."

"This would have catastrophic consequences in the Middle East," Peters said in a post on X.

"It is critical that all actors prioritise de-escalation. The best path to regional security is the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran," he added.

"We have asked officials to convey these messages urgently and directly to the Ambassadors of Israel and Iran in New Zealand."

Peters said that New Zealand is very focused on the safety of its staff in Iran and on New Zealanders in the wider region.

The Chinese embassy in Tehran called Iran’s latest security situation “severe and complicated,” warning its citizens and businesses to monitor the situation and take precautions.

“The embassy in Iran reminds Chinese citizens and businesses in the country to closely monitor the situation, enhance their safety awareness, and strengthen security measures,” the South China Morning Post reported, citing a statement from the embassy.

